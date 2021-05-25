CNN’s Cuomo: Right ‘Making Assumptions’ on COVID Origin Leads to Hatred Towards Asian People – We ‘Haven’t’ Seen Assumptions on Left

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that you “certainly” see people on the right making assumptions about the origins of COVID-19, and “you may see it on the far left as well, we just haven’t.” Cuomo also argued that the reason why people on the right are jumping to conclusions is “Because the more this is about China being sneaky, the less it is about our leadership failing under Trump.” And this is resulting in “hate toward innocent people of Asian descent.”

Cuomo said, “I don’t know what caused COVID, and I don’t think anyone else does in this country if they’re being honest and I do believe we owe it to the almost 600,000 Americans that this disease took from us and their families and loved ones to figure out the reason. See, but you know what’s easier than figuring it out? Making assumptions, playing with little bits of fact to forward an agenda. On the political right, you’ll certainly see it, but you may see it on the far left as well, we just haven’t. But on the right, they’re all about it. Why? Because the more this is about China being sneaky, the less it is about our leadership failing under Trump. So, the by-product of that is what? Fueling hate toward innocent people of Asian descent. You know that that’s a reason why we’ve had an uptick in the assaults.”

He added, “Dr. Fauci says we need to know. He never thought he did know. He hasn’t changed his mind. He hasn’t come around to anything.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett