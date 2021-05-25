Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Tuesday he will keep the filibuster in place even if Republicans use it to thwart the partisan January 6 Commission.

“Joe Manchin says he would NOT be willing to nuke the filibuster even if Republicans use it to block the Jan. 6 commission. ‘I can’t take the fallout,’ he told us, laughing loudly,” a Forbes reporter tweeted.

The Democrats need a total of ten Republicans to vote for the partisan investigation.

In the event that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tries to start debate on the bill before the vote, a move that would requires 60 votes to defeat a filibuster, Manchin would not vote to end the filibuster to give way to debate.

The move presents a greater hurtle for the Democrats due the likelihood that Democrats do not have ten Republican votes, much less Manchin’s when it comes to a filibuster.

Manchin has indicated, however, he would vote for the commission with four “yes” voting Republicans to instigate an investigation that would be similar to the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation the Democrats exploited for over two years.

As of Tuesday, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are the four Republicans who have suggested sympathy for creating a commission to distract from the failed polices of the Biden administration.