“Yes, I have. Yes, I have,” Trump said. “And I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China.”

For example, CNN published on May 5, 2020, “Anthony Fauci just crushed Donald Trump’s theory on the origins of the coronavirus.”

The Times wrote, “Trump Officials Are Said to Press Spies to Link Virus and Wuhan Labs,” with the subtitle, “Some analysts are worried that the pressure from senior officials could distort assessments about the coronavirus and be used as a weapon in an escalating battle with China.”

“Was the new coronavirus accidentally released from a Wuhan lab? It’s doubtful,” a WaPo headline read on May 1, 2020.

But the media tune has suddenly changed.

CNN published on May 24, 2021, “New information on Wuhan researchers’ illness furthers debate on pandemic origins.”

The Times wrote on May 13, “Another Group of Scientists Calls for Further Inquiry Into Origins of the Coronavirus,” with the subtitle, “Researchers urge an open mind, saying lack of evidence leaves theories of natural spillover and laboratory leak both viable.”

WaPo headlined on May 24, “The vexing ‘lab leak’ theory on China and the coronavirus.”