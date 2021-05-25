HuffPo Reporter: January 6 Riot ‘1000 Percent Worse’ than 9/11

HuffPost reporter S.V. Dáte said the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is “1000 percent worse” than the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which resulted in the death of nearly 3,000 people, repeating the charge touted by many leftists in the weeks following the incident.

Dáte, the senior White House correspondent at HuffPost, originally responded to a detailed thread by the Washington Examiner’s Byron York, who attempted to add some perspective to the left’s desire to compare the two events.

“The 9/11 al Qaeda attacks killed roughly 3,000 people, brought down New York’s tallest skyscrapers, destroyed part of the Pentagon, crashed four passenger jetliners, and changed U.S. foreign policy for decades,” York said, explaining that the January 6 riot resulted in the “natural-causes death of one Capitol Police officer, the death of one rioter at the hands of police, the ‘acute amphetamine intoxication’ death of another rioter, and the natural causes deaths of two more.”

“Parts of the Capitol were ransacked, but not seriously enough that Congress could not meet and finish its work on the night of the riot. It was appalling, but nothing like September 11,” York added.

However, Dáte argued the 9/11 terrorists “never threatened the heart of the American experiment.”

“The 1/6 terrorists and Donald Trump absolutely did exactly that,” he said. “Trump continues that effort today.”

One commenter reminded Dáte that United 93 should have crashed into the U.S. Capitol but did not due to the courageous, sacrificial acts of passengers on the plane.

“You think January 6th was worse than that?” he asked Dáte, who responded, “1000 percent worse”:

United 93 was intended to crash into the Capitol. You think January 6th was worse than that? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 25, 2021

Earlier this year, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) criticized Democrats who made similar comparisons, likening the January 6 riot to 9/11.

“First of all, I don’t like 9/11 being used on anything,” he said. “On 9/11, we lost 3,000 people. Three-thousand is horrific. Now, this is a tragedy in itself. But it wasn’t even close to what happened on that day,” he said.

“I think you’re seeing the Democrats just kind of throwing that back and say, ‘Listen, this was a 9/11 comparison,'” he said, repeating his stance that this “wasn’t even close.”