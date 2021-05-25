House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Tuesday for equating wearing masks and receiving coronavirus vaccines to the holocaust.

McCarthy’s statement says:

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.

At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.

Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.

New GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) also condemned Greene:

Equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust belittles the most significant human atrocities ever committed. We must all work together to educate our fellow Americans on the unthinkable horrors of the Holocaust. #NeverAgain — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 25, 2021

Greene slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on “The Water Cooler with David Brody” show saying:

This woman [Pelosi] is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.