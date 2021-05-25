Kevin McCarthy Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene for Equating Mask Wearing and Vaccines to Holocaust

HOD HASHARON, ISRAEL - APRIL 16: Israeli schoolchildren, wearing yellow stars of David, take part in a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Tali school April 16, 2007 in Hod Hasharon, Israel. The Jewish State came to a standstill as sirens wailed for a minute's silence in memory of the …
David Silverman/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Tuesday for equating wearing masks and receiving coronavirus vaccines to the holocaust.

McCarthy’s statement says:

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.

At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.

Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.

New GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) also condemned Greene:

Greene slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on “The Water Cooler with David Brody” show saying:

This woman [Pelosi] is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.