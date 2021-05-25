Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is a “yes” vote on the partisan January 6 Commission in which Democrats need a total of ten Republican yes votes to pass the legislation.

“Murkowski tells me she’s going to support the bipartisan January 6 commission bill,” a Huffington Post reporter tweeted.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are two other Republicans who have indicated sympathy for creating a commission to distract from the failed polices of the Biden administration.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has suggested she opposes the commission in its current form and is demanding changes.

It is worth noting Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is a “no” vote on the commission. He was one of the Senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his impeachment trial.

Moderate Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is also a “no” vote.

If all six noted Senators voted for the commission, the Democrats would still need four more Republicans to go along with the partisan investigation that would be similar to the Russia, Russia, Russia investigation the Democrats exploited for over two years.

Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) oppose the investigation.

“Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” McCarthy stated.

McCarthy also highlighted Pelosi’s “political games” for ignoring bipartisan investigations inside the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, along with an allocation of $10 million to “conduct a full, apolitical review” of any outstanding Capitol security measures.

As for McConnell, he said about the commission, “It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress.”

Republican operative Arthur Schwartz agreed with the leadership’s opposition to the partisan proposal.

“Until democrats agree to investigate the months of rioting by Biden voters that destroyed American businesses & cities, every Republican should be in lockstep with McCarthy on this. [McCarthy] comes out against bipartisan deal on Jan. 6 commission,” he tweeted.