White House: We Take UFOs ‘Very Seriously’

The White House said it took the existence of unidentified flying objects (UFO’s) “very seriously” on Tuesday — just days after President Joe Biden dodged the question at a press conference.

“We take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft, identified or unidentified, very seriously and investigate each one,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Psaki spoke about UFOs or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) during the daily press briefing at the White House.

She confirmed that Director of National Intelligence was working on producing a report about what the government knew about UFOs, as required in a Coronavirus rescue bill signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“We’re aware of the report requirements and our team at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is of course actively working on that report,” Psaki said.

That report is expected to be completed in June.

President Joe Biden dismissed a question from a reporter on Friday who asked about former President Barack Obama’s admission that there were reports of “objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

“I would ask him again,” Biden said dismissively before ending his press conference.

The federal government admitting the existence of UFOs is a relatively new development, as more lawmakers have expressed concerns about the confirmed reports.

A CBS 60 Minutes feature on UFOs recently resurfaced decades of questions about the issue, as Sen. Marco Rubio voiced his support for investigations.

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill,” Rubio said. “I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kinda, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question.”