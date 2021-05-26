Fifty-seven-year-old Samuel Cassidy is being identified as the gunman who allegedly opened fire in San Jose, California’s Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Times identified Cassidy and noted that he was a maintenance worker at VTA.

#BREAKING: Gunman picture. #VTA employee Samuel Cassidy. Listed as a “substation maintainer.” Killed himself after mass shooting at @VTA facility in #SanJose. 8 victims dead (another remains in critical condition). Live coverage @nbcbayarea. #SanJoseShooting pic.twitter.com/VYFx3ypxbF — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) May 26, 2021

NBC News noted that Cassidy was a “long-time employee” of VTA. They also explained that he allegedly starting shooting during a union meeting this morning.

ABC 7 observed that 8 innocents were killed in the attack.

Breitbart News reported that law enforcement began receiving 911 calls just after 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Police announced that the shooter was dead at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Sacramento’s KCRA explained the VTA facility where the shooting occurred “is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.”

Cassidy allegedly set fire to his house prior to going to the VTA facility.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.