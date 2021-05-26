Congressional Democrats are supporting calls for an investigation into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus just as President Joe Biden canceled a Department of Justice investigation into the matter.

“As we analyze what went wrong and what we can do in the future, we have to have answers to these questions, too,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Politico. “And I think you’re going to see Congress addressing some of these matters as well. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”

“Understanding the origin and whether there was any nefarious activity in China is all part of that,” Kaine explained.

Senate HELP Committee member Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) also said, “we’re exploring what we’re going to do” about the unknown origins of the virus.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has commented on potential action by the Democrat-controlled Senate by suggesting Communist China would face “devastating consequences” if the virus emanated from their lab.

“Sometimes we think we’ve solved a problem by empaneling an inquiry. You may never have the information necessary to know the source of this virus,” Murphy said to Politico. “And while that question is really important, there are other really important questions about why the United States didn’t stand up an adequate response that we need to deal with as well.”

Biden terminated a State Department probe this spring into the origins of coronavirus in China that was launched by the Trump administration under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last fall.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Tuesday the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the Wuhan lab, but he still denies “gain of function” research funding.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed Tuesday that Dr. Gloom committed perjury May 12 over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s lab.

Paul was asked on Real America’s Voice, “Do you believe he [Fauci] perjured himself?”

“Absolutely, he lied to the American people,” Paul said.

Fox News’s Bill Hemmer asked Paul on Wednesday morning, “You allege today it’s a cover-up?”

Paul answered, “No, there could be a cover-up. There is an incentive by people like Dr. Fauci not to reveal anything because he would be then culpable because he was in charge of funding this lab. He personally approved it.”

Biden has called for the World Health Organization to investigate the scandal despite the fact that the World Health Organization is heavily influenced by the Chinese.

Biden also released the following statement Wednesday on his efforts to determine where the virus originated:

I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days. As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts.

Biden also promised to “keep Congress fully apprised” of the Intelligence Community’s work.