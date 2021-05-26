South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) praised Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, for exposing the New York Times’ agenda behind the 1619 Project, with Marlow ultimately calling for the Project’s cancellation for peddling disinformation.

“Great piece here from @AlexMarlow,” the Republican governor said. “This is precisely why I was the first national candidate to sign the 1776 Pledge by @1776ActionOrg which calls for a stop to anti American indoctrination like the ‘1619 Project’ in our nation’s schools”:

Noem’s tweet linked to Marlow’s article on Breitbart News detailing his coverage of the 1619 Project in his investigative blockbuster Breaking the News. As Marlow noted, the Times’ 1619 Project was “never an accurate historical account, but in fact it was a part of a concerted effort by the Times to pivot the newsroom’s focus from the Trump/Russia collusion hoax to race hysteria.”

He wrote in part:

At an internal town hall meeting in 2019, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet told the newsroom that, going forward, their primary focus would be on “what it means to be an American in 2019,” which “requires imaginative use of all our muscles to write about race and class in a deeper way than we have in years.” Race would be the new issue to enrapture the Times’ core audience of card-carrying members of the anti-Trump “Resistance.” … That August, the New York Times Magazine unveiled the “1619 Project,” an ambitious series attempting to “reframe” American history with slavery as the foundation upon which our nation was based. According to the “Project,” 1619, the date when the first ship carrying African slaves arrived in the Virginia colony, was America’s true founding and its defining moment.

As a result, the Times effectively created “racial panic and hysteria,” Marlow said, going into further detail during a live stream on Facebook and Instagram this week.