Kevin McCarthy: GOP’s ‘Road to the Majority Bypasses Washington, D.C.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is offering words of advice to his caucus ahead of the midterm elections, identifying listening to the people as the “most important thing” lawmakers can do and emphasizing that the Republican road to the majority “bypasses Washington D.C.”

“The most important thing is to listen to people, because when you listen, you’ll hear the concerns, and you’ll be prepared to be able to find ways to solve them,” McCarthy told the Washington Examiner, emphasizing the importance of lawmakers connecting directly with the American people rather than getting distracted by issues within the D.C. bubble.

“The Republicans’ road to the majority bypasses Washington, D.C., and that means bypassing Washington, D.C., press as well,” he explained, noting the focus should remain on the “hardworking American taxpayer” moving forward.

“That is where our focus is going to be. You’ve got millions of kids who are out of school, and they’ve been out of school for more than a year. You’ve got people out of work. Why aren’t we focused on the two fundamental items that put us back on track?” he asked.