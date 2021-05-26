A Nevada State lawmaker was denied access to the House chamber Wednesday because she did not have a vaccine passport, although she had been vaccinated.

Assemblywoman Annie Black tweeted, “Day Three: COVID-free! But Speaker @JasonFrierson is still standing in the doorway & refusing to let me enter the Assembly Chamber unless I wear a muzzle or produce a ‘vaccine passport.'”

Day Three: COVID-free! But Speaker @JasonFrierson is still standing in the doorway & refusing to let me enter the Assembly Chamber unless I wear a muzzle or produce a "vaccine passport." LET ME IN!!! Click link for Speaker's contact info.https://t.co/hWMrvAvzr8 pic.twitter.com/WMi16wcBx2 — Assemblywoman Annie Black (@RealAnnieBlack) May 26, 2021

It started Tuesday, the Las-Vegas Review-Journal reported, “when Black took to the Assembly floor, ripped off her mask and said face coverings are no longer necessary, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Black is apparently in “timeout” due to the incident, “stripping her of her privileges to vote and speak on the floor because she refused to wear a face mask.”

“What President Biden, Gov. Sisolak and Speaker Frierson, and the CDC are doing is setting a trap to usher in ‘vaccine passports,’” Black wrote in a newsletter. “Either PROVE you’ve been vaccinated or become a second-class citizen. Papers, please.”

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson asserted a rule to keep the event from occurring again, which says members who are not vaccinated and are maskless violate Standing Rule 150:

A member shall cover his or her mouth and nose with a multi-layer cloth face covering and observe social distancing guidelines in accordance with recommendations of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when in … (either) House Chamber of the Legislative Building.

The current CDC guidelines allow for vaccinated individuals to forego a mask inside closed structures.