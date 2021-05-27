19 Shot On Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nineteen people were shot, two fatally, during Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatalities occurred around 2:20 p.m. when a 21-year-old who was shot and killed as he was sitting in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located “in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue,” and WGN-TV reports another vehicle pulled close and a passenger opened fire.

The 21-year-old died at the scene.

Wednesday’s second fatality occurred just after 6 p.m., when a 16-year-old was shot in the head while inside a home located “in the first block of East 113th Place.”

The teen died at the scene.

The Chicago Tribune notes 1,298 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 24, 2001.

Breitbart News observed nearly 50 were shot this past weekend alone.