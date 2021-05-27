Joe Biden pushed for ‘more’ to be done Wednesday after California’s stringent gun controls failed to prevent the San Jose attack.

Biden began his push before all the details of the shooting were known, tweeting:

We are still awaiting many of the details of this latest mass shooting in San Jose, but there are some things we know for sure. There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. Every life taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We must do more. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 26, 2021

NBC News reported Biden also released a statement, in which he said, in part:

There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home. There are union brothers and sisters — good, honest, hardworking people — who are mourning their own. Enough.

Biden has been pushing for an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, red flag laws, and a host of other gun controls during the past two months.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun sales, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a month, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and numerous other guns controls, as well as controls on ammunition sales.

None of these controls prevented the 57-year-old suspect from entering San Jose’s Valley Transportation Authority building and using two handguns to kill eight people.

