New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced this week that New York State Troopers will provide security to Jewish communities in New York City amid a wave of antisemitism sparked by the bloody 11-day war between Hamas terrorists and Israel.

In addition to New York City, troopers will also assist with security concerns in areas with large Jewish populations such as Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties.

“In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational, and community facilities,” Cuomo said in announcing the move in a statement. “You have a political opinion about the Middle East conflict, you’re entitled to it; you express that through an anti-Semitic act — it’s un-American, it violates New York’s ethic, and it is illegal. It’s all three of the above.”

The Times of Israel reports on the spat of antisemitic attacks on Jews in recent days:

On Thursday night, dueling pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations clashed in Times Square, where protesters from both demonstrations broke out into brawls. The violence also spilled over into the surrounding blocks, where Jews were assaulted in the street. Videos circulating on social media appear to show pro-Palestinian protesters, wearing Palestinian colors or dressed in Palestinian scarves, attacking Jews and bystanders in a heavily Jewish area. […] Nationwide, Jewish organizations have also observed a spike in antisemitic incidents. The Anti-Defamation League received 193 reports of antisemitic incidents in the US during the first week of the Israel-Hamas conflict, compared to 131 the week before.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also pledged to combat attacks on Jewish residents, saying the New York City Police Department (NYPD) is “now out in force” in Jewish communities.

“You are going to see that presence… we are going to protect the Jewish community and make sure people feel that protection is there,” De Blasio said.

“We have seen some acts in the last few days, acts of violence and acts of hatred that are absolutely unacceptable,” he added. “I have talked with members of the Jewish community who have really felt hurt in every way to see people attacked simply because of who they are… we will not tolerate it.”