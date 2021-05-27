Report: Claire McCaskill Under Consideration for Europe Ambassadorship

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is under consideration for a plum ambassadorship in Europe, according to a report.

Axios reported President Joe Biden’s consideration of McCaskill, which marks another example of Biden’s willingness to tap his political allies within the Democratic Party instead of donors.

Biden could start naming his political ambassadors within the next week, Axios also noted.

On Monday, Business Journal reported, McCaskill and her husband, Joseph Shepard, sold their condominium at CityCenterDC. The condo went for $2.75 million, roughly $450,000 less than its original list price, according to public records the Journal accessed.

McCaskill was a two-term Senator from Missouri, and was the first woman from that state elected to the office, though not the first to hold it. In 2018, Republican candidate Josh Hawley ousted her.

Axios also reported the Biden White House is trying to secure picks for political appointees that “reflect the diversity of the country, meaning that many wealthy white male donors will see their ambassadorial ambitions quashed after a lifetime of giving.”

Additionally, the report added, Biden will most likely put his political allies and donors into “roughly 30% of the 190-ish available ambassadorships.” Thus, the “remaining 70% will go to career foreign service officers.”

The report also noted that a 70/30 ratio is a typical move for most modern-day presidents.