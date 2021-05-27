“At the moment, no. The House-passed version won’t have 10,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said when he was asked about the prospects of initiating a commission:

McConnell and Senate GOP leaders have been confident for days that 10 senators wouldn’t break ranks. McConnell’s argument, which he’s voiced publicly and privately, is that the commission probe would become an issue in the midterms — and that has been the prevailing view among Rs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) was angry with Republicans for not supporting the commission.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this shit,” Tester said. “Jesus. It’s a nonpartisan investigation of what happened. And if it’s because they’re afraid of Trump, then they need to get out of office. It’s bullshit. You make tough decisions in this office or you shouldn’t be here.”

Breitbart News reported Tuesday Democrats needed ten Republicans to vote for the partisan measure but only had perhaps four “yes” votes.

Those Senators include Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Susan Collins (R-ME).