Republican Donor, Philanthropist Foster Friess Dead at 81

Businessman, Republican donor, and philanthropist Foster Friess died Thursday at the age of 81 years old, the Friess family announced in a statement.

“We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness. We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon on Foster’s funeral,” the statement reads.

May our head wrangler Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/h3KURPve4v — Foster Friess (@FosterFriess) May 27, 2021

