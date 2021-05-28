Intelligence officials reportedly told President Biden computer analysis may reveal the Coronavirus’s origin.

“The inquiry has not reached a dead end, a senior Biden administration official said,” The New York Times reported Thursday night. “Officials would not describe the kind of computational analysis they want to do.”

Biden’s officials would not describe the new evidence to the Times, but “the revelation that they are hoping to apply an extraordinary amount of computer power to the question of whether the virus accidentally leaked from a Chinese laboratory” suggests, as the Times reports, that more Chinese communications data should be examined to analyze “the movement of lab workers and the pattern of the outbreak of the disease around the city of Wuhan.”

The Times also suggested the intelligence agencies intend to “mine existing information — like intercepts, witnesses or biological evidence — as well as hunt for new intelligence to determine whether the Chinese government covered up an accidental leak.”

The revelations of purportedly untapped evidence concerning the coronavirus’s origin comes after Biden canceled former Secretary Mike Pompeo’s Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation in which Hudson Institute Senior Fellow David Asher, a member of the DOJ investigation, said the probe was finding “almost no evidence” for coronavirus originating naturally, and the data “disproportionately” pointed to the virus originating from “a lab or some supernatural source.”

President Biden sides with China, WHO and the liberal media on Wuhan virus—joining the “nothing to see here crowd” by shutting down State Dept. pandemic origin investigation I commenced. This isn’t political. America must lead on this.https://t.co/9cjyeDmpj9 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 26, 2021

Biden on Wednesday, after feeling political heat from the scandal that has cost the globe trillions of dollars, reversed course and asked the “Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged Tuesday the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the Wuhan lab, but he still denies “gain of function” research funding.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has claimed that Fauci committed perjury May 12 over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s lab.

Paul was questioned on Real America’s Voice, “Do you believe he [Fauci] perjured himself?”

“Absolutely, he lied to the American people,” Paul said.

As American’s confidence in Fauci has dropped 42.2 percent in the past year, several Republicans on Wednesday demanded Fauci be fired over flip-flopping on Wuhan Lab funding.

Democrats have not called for Fauci’s firing but are supporting calls for an investigation into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus in a move that perhaps throws Fauci under the bus.

“As we analyze what went wrong and what we can do in the future, we have to have answers to these questions, too,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Hillary Clinton’s running mate, said. “And I think you’re going to see Congress addressing some of these matters as well. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”