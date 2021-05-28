Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, allegedly justified experimenting on contagious viruses as worth the risk of a laboratory accident, such as a global pandemic, outlining his view in an American Society for Microbiology analysis in October 2012, according to a report from The Australian.
Fauci, whose alleged remarks were highlighted by The Australian, “argued that the benefits of experimenting on contagious viruses – manipulating and heightening their infectious potency – was worth the risk of a laboratory accident sparking a pandemic.”
“No, actually. … No, I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened,” Fauci told a PolitiFact reporter, who asked, “There’s a lot of cloudiness around the origins of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] still, so I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?”
Days later, Fauci reversed course again, expressing the belief that it is “highly likely” the virus first occurred naturally.
A Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found a majority expressing the belief that Fauci’s decisions and statements about the Chinese coronavirus are largely driven by political considerations.
***At this time, insofar as Breitbart News can ascertain, Dr. Fauci has not addressed the claim from The Australian.
