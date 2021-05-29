Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) vowed to enforce the law on vaccine passports in the wake of Celebrity Cruises, which will set sail from Port Everglades next month after gaining approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), requiring guests to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding.

“We are going to enforce Florida law,” DeSantis said Friday, days after Celebrity Cruises announced its clearance from the CDC to set sail. However, all guests 16 and over will not be permitted to board the Celebrity Edge unless they are “fully vaccinated.” Celebrity Cruises plans to lower the age threshold to 12 and over beginning August 1, 2021.

Per CDC guidelines, nearly all crew members and passengers aboard cruise ships should be vaccinated.

“CDC recommends that all eligible port personnel and travelers (passengers and crew) get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to them,” the CDC states.

However, earlier this month, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill, Senate Bill (SB) 2006, banning the use of vaccine passports in the Sunshine State.

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” the governor said at the time.

On Friday, DeSantis vowed that his administration will enforce the law in the Sunshine State.

“You don’t pass laws and then not enforce them against giant corporations. It doesn’t work that way,” DeSantis said.

“What the CDC has done closing the cruise industry for over a year, 15 months, 14 months almost, they do not have the authority to do it,” he added, repeating his criticisms of the government agency.

Despite the warnings this week, a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson suggested they plan to proceed with their plans, requiring guests to show proof of vaccination.