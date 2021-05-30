Thousands of bikers gathered at RFK stadium in Washington, DC, on Sunday for the Rolling to Remember event to draw attention to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, to more than 80,000 missing in action and prisoners of war, and also to the average of 22 daily suicides committed by veterans or active military.

Bikes and riders of every age and style took part in the ride around the war memorials in the nation’s capitol, escorted by motorcycle cops with the D.C. police.

The event replaces the longtime Rolling Thunder event that took place every Memorial Day weekend, bringing a million riders to the District. American Veterans are behind the ride, which organizers hope to continue and grow every year.

Hugs were widespread at the Rolling to Remember biker event as thousands gathered at RFK Stadium on Sunday ahead of a ride around the war memorial on the National Mall. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)



Teresa Bullock was a guest of honor on Sunday at the Rolling to Remember event as a member of the American Gold Star Mothers, a group formed to honor their children who died preserving American freedom. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

A Vietnam veteran was one of thousands of bikers who took part in the Rolling to Remember event on Sunday in Washington, DC. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

The American Gold Star Mothers (in white) were guests of honor on Sunday at the Rolling to Remember event. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

Thousands of bikers took part in the Rolling to Remember event on Sunday in Washington, DC. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

