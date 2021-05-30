Two Dead, over 20 Injured, After 3 Gunmen Open Fire in Florida

AWR Hawkins

Two people were killed and more than 20 injured when three suspects in a Nissan Pathfinder pulled up beside a Florida crowd and opened fire.

NBC 4 reports the attack occurred Sunday morning about 12:30 a.m. “at the El Mula banquet hall, located at 7630 Northwest 186th Street.”

ABC 15 notes the targeted crowd was gathered outside the banquet hall, which had been “rented for a scheduled concert.”

Miami Dade Police noted:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward.  In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted:

ClickOnOrlando indicated that “authorities believe the shooting was targeted.”

