28 Shot Friday into Monday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-eight people were shot, two fatally, Friday into Monday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On May 30, 2021, Breitbart News reported 14 shot, two killed, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted another 14 individuals had been shot, bringing the total to 28 shooting victims so far this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Chicago Tribune points out 1,298 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 24, 2021. That figure represents 291 more shooting victims that were seen during the same time period on 2020.

In a separate table of data, the Tribune shows there were 227 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 18, 2021. That is 36 more homicides than seen during the same time-frame in 2020.

On May 25, 2021, the National Fraternal Order of Police explained that the murder rate in Chicago is up 25% over 2020.

