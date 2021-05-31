Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, described recent government claims and media hype of UFOs as an apparent “distraction” from meaningful crises and threats.

Marlow joined a Friday livestream of the Rubin Report, hosted by Dave Rubin, alongside Daily Wire managing editor Cabot Philips and Liz Wheeler, host of the Liz Wheeler Show.

Marlow joked that the Biden administration’s recent remarks — including those of former President Barack Obama — about UFOs have poisoned any previous belief he had in evidence of intelligent alien life.

“I’m the hardest hit by this because, for me, I was a hundred percent convinced aliens were here, they were living among us,” Marlow quipped. “Mathematically, maybe one of you guys were aliens. I’m just trying to be logical here in mathematics, but now that Barack Obama and Joe Biden are on the UFOs, I’m a hundred percent convinced they’re not here; we’re alone in the universe. We’ll never discover anything else, and I’m so disappointed. I was in tears. I was in a heap.”

Marlow assessed talk of UFOs among the political and media class as a diversion from substantive problems undermining America.

“But in all honesty this does feel like a big distraction,” he said. “There’s a lot of problems going on in this country; Middle East is on fire right now; the border’s open and people are flooding through it; and now we’re talking lab leak stuff; the the jobs numbers are not where they should be; the energy sector is not where it should be; and now we’re talking to aliens? It seems like a total head fake by the government, and it’s fun, but it’s stupid hour.”

Rubin asked Marlow about Breaking the News‘s ranking on the New York Times best sellers list.

Marlow replied, “We were looking at the book scans, and they’re pretty great, and they put me on the list, though, but at number 13. I think they bumped me down about 9 or 10 slots. I don’t want to whine too much because there is an entire chapter in the book about how horrible the New York Times is — a whole chapter — they were sitting around a room thinking, Do we have to put the Breitbart guy on? Okay, we have to, but how low can we get away with?'”

He concluded, “I’m glad to be on, and I can put that in their face forever, but it is amazing what they do. Every person at all right-of-center that I’ve spoken to [says] that if they get on at all, they get pushed down a lot of slots, and that is fake news.”

Rubin said his book, Don’t Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason, was kept off of the New York Times‘s top ten best sellers list to keep the book out of the newspaper’s print edition.

“I told you they did the exact same thing to me,” Rubin stated. “They put me at number 11. We know by sales, because sales can actually be tracked, right? It’s fact. It’s the stuff that the New York Times hates the most. They put me at 11 because they only put their top 10 in the print version of the New York Times.”