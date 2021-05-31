Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Choose French Dining for Memorial Day

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden went out to lunch at a French restaurant with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on Memorial Day.

The executive group dined at the Washington, DC, French restaurant Le Diplomate after the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery to remember America’s fallen warriors.

POTUS & FLOTUS at Le Diplomate! Featuring my mother who is visiting from out of town. I couldn’t have planned this better 😉 pic.twitter.com/pteGymaUU0 — Bettina Weiss (@bweiss22) May 31, 2021

The Hors d’Oeuvres menu includes Steak Tartare du Parc, Escargots à la Bourguignonne, Foie Gras Parfait, and Gougères.

The mid-day lunch menu includes a $20 dollar American hamburger with “pommes frites,” a $35 dish of Beef Bourguignon, or a $59 dish of Lobster Frites.

Several Washington residents posted videos of the group and cheered as they left the restaurant about an hour after they arrived.

POTUS and Dr. Biden arriving to Le Diplomate pic.twitter.com/0uVeLbBcB5 — Overheard DC (@OverheardWDC) May 31, 2021