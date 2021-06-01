Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will challenge Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in the Democrat primary for an opportunity to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), state records show.

Fried has not officially announced her campaign but has filed her paperwork with the state to run.

Democrat maneuvering within the state likely influenced Fried to run against Crist, a once upon a time Republican Florida governor turned independent, turned Democrat.

Fried as the Commissioner of Agriculture is a statewide elected official, the only current Democrat elected statewide.

Depending on who wins the Democrat primary, the winner will face DeSantis who has an April approval rating of 55-40 percent, a two percent increase from February.

DeSantis also raised almost $14 million in April alone, which was his greatest fundraising month since his 2018 campaign.

Fried’s decision to run against Crist instead of Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who intends on challenging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for Senate, is perhaps a show of deference to Demings, a party favorite being the former police chief of Orlando and an impeachment manager of former President Trump.

Demings was also boosted when Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) changed her mind on challenging Demings in the Senate primary. Instead, Murphy will attempt to keep her seat in a difficult reelection bid due to redistricting.