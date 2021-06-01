Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill to Name Highway After Donald Trump

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) recently signed a bill into law to name a stretch of highway in his state after former President Donald Trump.

“Senate Bill 624 would name a section of a highway in the Panhandle — 287 from Boise City to Texas — ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway.’ It would also direct the Department of Transportation to place suitable permanent markers bearing the name on the highway,” KOCO reported Tuesday. The governor signed the bill into law on Friday. Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd (D-Oklahoma City) noted state law required a person must be deceased for at least three years before a highway or bridge can be named in their honor, which temporarily derailed the legislation, according to the Oklahoman. “The only exception is for Medal of Honor recipients. Nevertheless, Republican legislators persisted. In an amendment to Senate Bill 624, they crossed out the three-year requirement currently in state law,” the newspaper said.

The bill will go into effect November 1, the KOCO article stated.

Stitt also issued an executive order on Friday banning state agencies from enforcing mask mandates and coronavirus vaccine requirements for individuals using their buildings, Breitbart News reported:

The order, which takes effect Tuesday, says, “All buildings and office space, owned or leased by the State of Oklahoma and open to the public shall rescind any mandate for the wearing of masks in order to receive government services.” In addition, the order says, “All state agencies are hereby prohibited from requiring a vaccination against COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] as a condition of admittance to any public building.”

He also signed a bill prohibiting state schools and colleges from enforcing mask mandates or vaccine requirements.

“I’ve signed SB 658, to ensure that students can go to school without that choice being made for them,” Stitt wrote in a social media post. “This bill also prevents schools from requiring vaccine passports or masks for unvaccinated students.”