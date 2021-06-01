One Firefighter Shot Dead, Suspect on Loose in Gun-Controlled California

One firefighter was shot and killed at Los Angeles County’s Agua Dulce Fire Station Tuesday morning. The suspect is on the loose.

ABC 7 reports that the shooting occurred “around 11 a.m.” The Associated Press notes the fire station is “about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.”

Patch explained that a search for a male suspect “in a white Toyota pickup” led to a home on Bent Spur Drive in Acton, but Fox 11 pointed out that authorities arrived to find the home on fire.

The shooting suspect is believed to be a “disgruntled employee.”

California witnessed a mass shooting in San Jose on March 26, 2021. That shooting resulted in the loss of eight innocents, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to the shooting by claiming gun control still works.

California has universal background checks, a red flag law, firearm registration requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, and a limit on how many guns a law-abiding citizen can buy in a month, among other controls.

The state also has tight controls on ammunition.

