Thirty-nine percent of likely voters believe race relations have deteriorated since Joe Biden’s election, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released June 1.

Respondents were asked two questions:

Are race relations in the United States better or worse since the election of President Biden? Or are they about the same? Has life for young black Americans gotten better or worse since the election of President Biden? Or is it about the same?

Twenty-eight percent said relations are the same, 28 percent said they have improved, and 39 percent believe race relations have gotten worse.

The poll comes as Americans increasingly view Biden as more far more radical on policy now that he is actually in office, with polling demonstrating a 10 percent surge since late 2019.

Forty-six percent of Americans perceive Biden as “too liberal” as of May. In December 2019, before Biden took office, only 36 percent said Biden was too liberal.

10% more Americans view Biden as more liberal than before assuming office. pic.twitter.com/Bz85Ug4eHy — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 27, 2021

Biden’s party has pushed a far-left agenda in his first 100 days, such as packing the courts, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and ending the Electoral College.

As a result, Biden’s plan to increase spending is increasingly unpopular with swing Democrat districts.

Another poll reported 5,008 registered voters in the ten following districts disapproved of the spending by 51 percent to 61 percent.

Rasmussen Reports poll had 1,000 respondents with a margin of +/- 3 percentage points, along with a 95% level of confidence.