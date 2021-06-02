Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the White House to offer free beer in order to encourage more American adults to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that if President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated is realized, they will buy up to 200,000 registered adults a beer.

The offer will only begin after reaching the 70 percent goal and will end seven days later.

Participants over 21 years of age will receive a $5.00 digital pre-paid card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

Biden is expected to highlight a push from the federal government to get more adults vaccinated Wednesday afternoon in remarks from the White House urging Americans to keep getting vaccinated. It is unclear whether he will highlight the Budweiser incentive during his speech.