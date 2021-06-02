Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended canceling religious “services” March 5, 2020, but approved campaign rallies and cruise ships for the healthy four days later.

“You should counsel the rabbi to cancel the services this [redacted]. Are the local/city/state health departments [redacted] doing any contract tracing?” Fauci responded to Joshua Gordon, the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), who asked if services should be canceled.

Fauci Recommended Canceling Religious ‘Services’ March 5, Okayed Campaign Rallies, Cruise Ships for Healthy 4 Days After pic.twitter.com/s8oGJjr24W — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 2, 2021

“Should I counsel them to cancel service this Friday/Saturday? I’m hoping you can spare a bit of time for this advice, [redacted]… PSS great job today in the hearing,” Gordon asked.

But on March 9, 2020, Breitbart News’ John Nolte reported, “Dr. Anthony Fauci told the country it was perfectly safe for healthy Americans to take a cruise and to hold campaign rallies.”

“If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, to not go on a cruise ship,” Fauci said, speaking at a White House briefing.