President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would take the lead on another issue priority for his administration.

“We are going to launch a national vaccination tour to encourage people to take the shot,” Biden said at the White House. “The vice president is going to lead that tour across the south and midwest, where we still have millions of people to vaccinate.”

Biden said that Harris would be joined by her husband Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden on the tour as well as cabinet secretaries.

The news of Harris leading a vaccination tour marks the fifth responsibility the White House has passed on to the vice president.

Biden also asked Harris to lead on the migrant crisis on the southern border, leading the push to expand access to broadband internet, and leading small business outreach in the coronavirus rescue package.

He also announced Tuesday that Harris would help lead the administration’s efforts on voting rights.

“With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again — I promise you,” Biden said to a group of supporters on Tuesday in Tulsa. “It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work.”

Republicans have criticized Harris for not doing enough to focus on the border crisis, choosing instead to distance herself from the issue.

Harris and her team repeatedly argue they are focused on the “root causes” of the crisis at the border.

The White House claimed Wednesday that Harris volunteered to take the lead on voting rights.

“She actually asked to run point and the lead on voting rights, any issue that she is personally committed to and passionate about,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.