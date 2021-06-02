President Joe Biden plans to leave Washington, DC, on Wednesday and travel to Delaware just as infrastructure talks heat up.

The president will meet with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in the afternoon before leaving town for his retreat on Rehoboth Beach, according to his daily schedule.

This will be Biden’s 12th trip to Delaware in the 132 days that he has been president. The trip back to Delaware coincides with First Lady Jill Biden’s 70th birthday on Thursday.

The president and the first lady recently spent Memorial Day weekend at home in Delaware before returning back to D.C. on Monday for Memorial Day ceremonies.

The Bidens purchased the multimillion-dollar beach home in 2017, after Joe Biden served eight years as vice president and the family cashed in in on a book deal.

The couple earned more than $16.5 million from their book deals and speaking engagements since leaving the White House.