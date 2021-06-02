Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blasted Democrats on Tuesday during an event in Owensboro, Kentucky, calling their far-left idea of defunding the police “one of the dumbest ideas.”

During the federal anti-drug program gathering, he thanked the law enforcement officers who were present for their hard work. He started by saying, “it’s been a tougher for law enforcement,” which is why he wanted to make it very clear he is “a strong supporter of law enforcement across America.”

“I think the abuse that’s been heaped on law enforcement over the last year is unfortunate,” McConnell explained.

This is why the Minority leader “think[s] defunding the police has got to be one of the dumbest ideas ever surfaced by anyone in our country. And we need what you’re doing.”

He continued to say, as a senator, he “think it’s really important for people who are not a lot of work. And I could answer a clear or stack law enforcement, we think you’re essential in our country, and the abuse in my view is completely unwarranted.”

McConnell hopes cities across the country are looking to reduce funding for law enforcement, “sober up” at some point.

Democrats' Defund the Police movement continues to rack up victories https://t.co/jVSv7YzPHe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 28, 2020

In the speech, while talking about what the radical left is hoping to do to police, McConnell doubled down on qualified immunity. The Republican posed the question: “Without quality immunity, how do you get people to do law enforce our work?”

He explained that without quality immunity, law enforcement officers would be subject to being sued personally. He persisted that being an officer is challenging and noted that being involved in physical activity could be a regular occurrence. This means “every single one of those incidences becomes a potential personal lawsuit,” and he noted that not many people would like being on the job, and it would be hard to find new recruits.

The minority leader has regularly called out Democrats of the far-left ideas. Last month, during a Rules Committee hearing in the Senate for S.1, or the so-called “For the People Act,” McConnell hammered their partisan bill as a partisan power grab and a complete take over of election.

.@LeaderMcConnell Hammers Dems‘ Election Bill as a Partisan Power Grab via @BreitbartNews https://t.co/Ij728gNUTF — Jacob Bliss (@jacobmbliss) May 11, 2021

Additionally, McConnell recently torched the left on the Senate floor,calling their “extra-generous jobless benefits” for what they are. The Republican said they are the main “force holding back our [economic] recovery.”