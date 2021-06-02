Poll: Plurality Say Race Relations ‘Worse’ Under President Biden

A plurality of U.S. voters believe race relations have gotten “worse” under President Joe Biden, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Are race relations in the United States better or worse since the election of President Biden?”

A plurality, 39 percent, said race relations are “worse,” followed by 28 percent who said “better,” 28 percent who said “about the same,” and 5 percent who remained unsure. Republicans are more likely to say race relations have worsened, 65 percent to the Democrats’ 16 percent.

A plurality of black Americans, 36 percent, say race relations are “about the same” under Biden, followed by 34 percent who said “better” and 24 percent who said “worse.”

Notably, during the general election, many of Biden’s most ardent supporters argued race relations would drastically improve under President Joe Biden.

When asked if life for young black Americans has gotten better or worse since Biden’s election, 38 percent said it has remained “about the same,” followed by 29 percent who said “worse,” 22 percent who said “better,” and 11 percent who remain unsure. Half of black Americans say life for young black Americans has remained about the same, with a quarter saying it has gotten “better” and 20 percent saying it has gotten “worse.”

Per Rasmussen:

While support from black voters was crucial to President Joe Biden’s election, most voters – including most black voters – don’t believe the new president has improved race relations or made life better for young black people. … Voter opinions of American race relations under Biden’s presidency are better than during former President Trump’s tenure in the White House. Three years ago in June 2018, only 20% of voters said U.S. race relations had gotten better since Trump’s election, while 32% said life had gotten better for young black Americans. Nevertheless, voters gave Trump a better rating on race relations than former President Obama; in Obama’s final year in office, 60% of voters said U.S. race relations had gotten worse since his election.

The survey, taken May 27 and 30, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/-3 percent.