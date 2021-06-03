Former President Donald Trump demanded Thursday China pay ten trillion dollars in reparations to the United States for coronavirus deaths and destruction, as the country spent $13 trillion battling the virus.

“China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!” Trump wrote.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore,” he continued.

According to the Committee for Responsible Government, the United States’ taxpayers have spent $13 trillion fighting the flu from China.

As of June 3, 595,779 American citizens have died from the Chinese coronavirus.

The United States currently owes China, according to the U.S. Treasury Department in June of 2020, $1.07 trillion in debt obligations.

The Chinese Communist Party has not taken responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic that killed millions around the world.