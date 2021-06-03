A standoff between SWAT team members, uniformed officers, and a Wilmington, Delaware, shooting suspect continued Thursday morning after three officers were shot earlier.

The Associated Press reported the shooting occurred Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., wounding three officers who were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

NBC Philadelphia noted the wounded officers were answering “a call for service at the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and Market streets when a gunman inside a nearby apartment building opened fire.”

SWAT and uniformed officers encircled the nearby apartment building and ordered people in a large swath of the area to stay inside:

Wilmington Closure: In between 23rd and 27th Streets from West St to Carter St is BLOCKED OFF. Take Washington St to RT-202 to Market Street or Rt-13 or Rt-495 #firstalerttraffic #detraffic @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/BHJp8i0ryz — Aunyea Lachelle (@AunyeaLachelle) June 3, 2021

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning, a SWAT team member on a ladder could be seen helping a woman and child escape through a window.

Channel 6’s Katherine Scott reported that another woman was brought out through a window approximately 20 minutes later.

Channel 6 reports the “stay in place” order remains in place Thursday morning.

