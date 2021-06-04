Brain Freeze: Joe Biden Mistakenly States Coronavirus Deaths Are Up

President Joe Biden mistakenly stated the number of deaths from the coronavirus is up, a statement that contradicts the data.

“To sum it up, look, COVID cases are down. COVID deaths are up,” Biden said, looking straight at his teleprompter:

Joe vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/Vaf9Yxdbm8 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 4, 2021

It’s unclear what was on the president’s teleprompter, but coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen steadily since mid-April.

Biden continued, “Unemployment filings are down, hunger is down, and vaccinations are up. Jobs are up. Wages are up. Manufacturing is up. Growth is up.”

Biden asserted the economic numbers proved the country is on its way to recovery despite a disappointing jobs report for May.

“America is finally on the move again,” he claimed.