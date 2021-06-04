Lt. Col. Allen West is out after less than one year as Texas GOP Chairman, the announcement read Friday.

“Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career,” the press release says. “We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic.”

“The Republican Party of Texas wishes to express our sincere gratitude for his numerous contributions during his tenure. His efforts have been greatly appreciated by staff and grassroots alike,” the release continues.

“Chairman West expressed his humble gratitude and stated that ‘it has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body,’” West said in parting.

TX GOP release: "Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career."https://t.co/NyEhmBzBMJ pic.twitter.com/VKASpK8o9k — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 4, 2021

West’s biography on the committee website reads:

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Allen B. West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former Member of the US Congress. His life has been defined as one of service, sacrifice, and commitment to this Republic, the United States of America. He believes it will be conservative, free market policies, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans – with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come.

It is unknown why West resigned.