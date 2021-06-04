Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Friday that Amazon and Barnes & Noble should release Dr. Anthony Fauci’s new book as science fiction.

“Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction,” he tweeted.

The book entitled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was pulled Wednesday by Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The publisher said of the book’s cancelation:

The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down. The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.

Meanwhile, Fauci has finally asked Thursday for China to release medical records of the Wuhan lab workers to confirm Donald Trump’s intelligence report from over a year ago.

China’s release of the medical records could confirm Trump’s intelligence claims from May 1, 2020, that coronavirus originated from a Chinese lab leak in Wuhan at the Institute of Virology, which Fauci admittedly funded with nearly $600,000 taxpayer dollars.

Fauci’s request comes as former White House coronavirus testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir said Thursday there is “no data” to support Fauci’s assertion the flu evolved from nature.

Fauci has been accused by Paul on May 25 for committing perjury May 12 over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s lab.

Paul was asked on Real America’s Voice, “Do you believe he [Fauci] perjured himself?”

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “He lied to the American people.”

Paul also demanded May 26 that Fauci should be “made to testify under oath” about if the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain of function research.