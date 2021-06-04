Sen. Josh Hawley Calls on Anthony Fauci to Resign

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Friday urged Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and called for a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting,” Hawley wrote on social media.

The Missouri Republican added: “The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The public deserves to know if persons within the US govt tried to stop a full investigation into #COVID origins, as recently reported. And Congress must also find out to what extent Fauci’s NIAID was involved in financing research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

More details to follow.