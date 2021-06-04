The White House signaled support on Friday for Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump for two more years.

“Our view continues to be though that every platform, whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, any other platform that is disseminating information to millions of Americans has a responsibility to crack down on disinformation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki commented on the extended suspension of the former president during the daily White House press briefing.

She indicated she disaproved of Trump’s behavior on social media, especially the statements that fueled the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

“I think as we look at it, we learned a lot from President Trump, the former president, over the last couple of years about his behavior and how he uses these platforms,” Psaki said.

Facebook revealed Friday a new set of rules to govern public officials on their platform, warning that Trump posed a “serious risk to public safety.”

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” the statement from Facebook read.

Psaki said the decision by Facebook was made as “a private sector company” and that she would wait to see whether Trump would ever be reinstated.

“Feels pretty unlikely that the zebra’s gonna change his stripes over the next two years,” she said, referring to Trump. “We’ll see.”