White House: Under No Circumstances Will Joe Biden Fire Anthony Fauci

The White House on Friday indicated there is no way President Joe Biden would fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite growing calls for his resignation.

“Dr. Fauci is a renowned career civil servant. He’s overseen the management of multiple global health crises, and attacks launched on him are certainly something we would not stand by,” Psaki said.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if there is “any circumstance” under which Joe Biden would ever fire Dr. Fauci, Psaki replied, “No.”

She said she understands why Americans are interested in Fauci’s emails but will leave it up to him to respond.

“I’m going to let Dr. Fauci speak to his own defense of his emails from 17 months ago before this president even took office,” she said.

Psaki’s statements add to the growing signals that Biden and his administration will back Fauci, despite a growing number of questions about his leadership in responding to the coronavirus pandemic after thousands of Fauci’s emails were released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Biden said Friday he is “very confident in Dr. Fauci” despite recent criticisms and first lady Jill Biden’s announcement Friday of a plan to travel with Fauci to New York on Sunday to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci has conducted multiple cable news interviews, dismissing criticism of his leadership, asserting his contradictory statements about the coronavirus lab leak theory, masks, and lockdowns were the process of scientific inquiry.