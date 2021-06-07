WATCH: White House Admits Joe Biden Ignored D-Day; Claims It’s ‘Close to His Heart’

The White House argued Monday that the historic D-Day mission was important to President Joe Biden, despite his failure to follow the lead of past presidents by publicly acknowledging the anniversary.

Psaki delivers a word salad on live TV after pressed on why Biden failed to mention D-Day on its 77th anniversary pic.twitter.com/lgKxPztOJX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed Biden’s failure to acknowledge the D-Day anniversary during the daily press briefing, after the snub was first highlighted by Breitbart News on Sunday.

“I can tell you that certainly his value for the role that the men who served on D-Day, and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the president has spoken to many many times in the past, it’s close to his heart,” she said about Biden, after a question from Peter Doocy of Fox News.

Psaki hinted that Biden would refer to the D-Day anniversary in the upcoming days — possibly during his trip to Europe, which begins Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more we would have to say on it,” she said.

But she gave no answer to the question of why Biden failed to issue a statement or a message on social media about the D-Day anniversary.