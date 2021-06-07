A group of Guatemalans protested Sunday as Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for a visit to their country.

Signs reading “Kamala Mind Your Own Business” “Kamala Go Home” and even, “Kamala, Trump Won” were displayed outside the airport.

“We’re not against Kamala Harris’s diplomatic visit, but rather her interference and blackmail in return for aid,” said members of the group Society In Action, according to El Faro English.

“We’re against their agenda of imposing the LGBTQ, pro-abortion ideology,” a member told El Faro. “In Guatemala we’re pro-life,”

Harris was greeted by Guatemala’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo in Guatemala City on Sunday as she began her visit to the country.