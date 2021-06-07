Hillary Clinton: Opposing Election Integrity Laws ‘Shouldn’t Be a Partisan Issue’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in on Republican state legislatures pursuing basic election integrity measures in their respective states, contending that it “shouldn’t be a partisan issue” to reject such efforts.

In a Monday social media post, Clinton likened the left’s radical attempt to overhaul U.S. election — stripping states of basic election safeguards such as voter ID — to “preserving America’s democracy.”

“Preserving America’s democracy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. But the fact is that Republican-led legislatures have enacted at least 22 news laws this year restricting access to voting,” she claimed alongside a map from the Brennan Center for Justice.

“At least 61 more bills are moving through 18 legislatures now,” she warned:

Clinton’s map includes Georgia, the first state to spark mass outrage among Democrats following Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) signing of SB 202, which actually expands voter access.

“The biggest — probably the top four things to me — is it replaces a signature match with a voter ID on absentee ballots,” Kemp said, providing details of the law during a March appearance on Breitbart News Today.

“It secures ballot drop boxes around the clock. It also requires poll workers to continue tabulating ballots until all votes are counted and then it actually — contrary to what the national media and those that are profiting off of this whole exercise of not being truthful with people — expands voting access, especially on the weekends,” he added, listing the accomplishments largely ignored by the establishment media and left-wing influencers in both Washington, D.C., and Hollywood.

Similarly, in May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed an election integrity bill in the Sunshine State, which enhances voter ID requirements, prohibits the mass mailing of ballots, and implements additional restrictions on voting by mail and ballot harvesting.

Clinton’s remark comes as Democrats renew their fight in favor of the controversial House-passed “For the People Act,” which would nationalize U.S. elections, stripping states of their ability to implement basic election safeguards and making nationwide vote-by-mail without photo ID a reality.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been on the receiving end of backlash from his more progressive counterparts due to his rejection of the measure, which he fears will “destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy.”

Clinton previously branded the bill as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”