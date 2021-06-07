Three Republican Senators, Rick Scott, (FL), Marsha Blackburn (TN), and Mike Braun (IN), introduced a resolution Monday condemning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 schools, contending it serves as a “prejudicial ideological tool, rather than an educational tool.”

The lawmakers, via resolution, S.Res.246, express that the Critical Race Theory, described as “an academic concept based on the belief that racism is embedded in American society,” serves primarily as a divisive and “prejudicial ideological tool rather than an educational tool, and should not be taught in K-12 classrooms as a way to teach students to judge individuals based on sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

“The far-left wants Americans to believe that our nation is inherently racist and bad. They want to discredit the values America was founded on. They’re wrong,” Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a statement.

“We can’t stand by and allow ’woke’ liberals to divide our nation. Students in Florida and every state across this nation deserve better and I’m proud to lead my colleagues today in a resolution to stand up against this dangerous policy,” he added.

Critical Race Theory, Blackburn added, has “no place in American schools,” as it is based “in the destructive ideal of inherent racism and will teach our children to judge and self-segregate based solely on skin color.”

“This resolution is an important step to prevent the far left from pushing their radical political agenda in our classrooms,” she said.

Braun agreed, emphasizing that children need to know the “fundamental values of our country are liberty, equality, and opportunity for all – not racism and oppression.”

Last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a bill prohibiting Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools in the state. The law, which prohibits educators from teaching that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” goes into effect July 1.

The Texas legislature has also passed a bill that would “ban the teaching of concepts associated with Critical Race Theory and ‘action civics,'” as Breitbart News reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has also vowed to take action against the left’s attempt to promote Critical Race Theory in schools.

“We need to make sure civics is a priority, but it needs to be taught accurately. It needs to be taught in a fact-based way. Not an ideological-based way, and if we have to play whack-a-mole all over this state, stopping this Critical Race Theory, we will do it,” he said during a press conference in Pensacola last month.