Vice President Kamala Harris greeted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during her visit to Mexico wearing a mask as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, even though both leaders were vaccinated.

Harris arrived at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday morning and greeted Obrador wearing a mask. Obrador opted against wearing one.

Both Harris and Obrador have been vaccinated for the virus.

Harris received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in December 2020, Obrador received his AstraZeneca vaccine shot in April.

The vice president is meeting with the president of Mexico to discuss the “root causes” of migration from the region to the United States.