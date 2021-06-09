IG Report Exonerates Trump: He Did Not Tear Gas Peaceful Protesters to Clear Park for Bible Photo-Op

The inspector general of the U.S Department of the Interior released a report Wednesday exonerating President Donald Trump from false claims that he used tear gas to clear “peaceful protesters” from Lafayette Square for a Bible photo-op.

Last June 1, President Trump delivered a speech at the White House denouncing nationwide riots, then walked through Lafayette Square to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which rioters had partially burned the night before, and held a Bible.

Democrats and the media falsely claimed that Trump had used “tear gas” to clear “peaceful protesters” from the park simply for a “photo op.” Then-candidate Joe Biden went further, claiming that Trump held the Bible “upside-down.”

In fact, as then-Attorney General William Barr explained to CBS News’ 60 Minutes last year, the rioters had injured dozens of officers in the two days leading up to the operation, and the U.S. Park Police had independently decided to expand fences establishing a White House perimeter by one city block, using pepper balls to clear those who resisted.

Breitbart News fact-checked these claims repeatedly:

The last fact-check was particularly important, as Biden used these false claims to blame Trump’s for the Capitol riot.

The inspector general’s report confirms Trump and Barr’s version of events, and debunks claims by Democrats and the media

Protests began in and around Lafayette Park on May 29, 2020. On May 30, the USPP [U.S. Park Police] and U.S. Secret Service established a unified command to coordinate the law enforcement response to the protests. From May 30 to 31, at least 49 USPP officers were injured while policing the protests, and Federal and private property was vandalized.